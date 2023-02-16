What did Xavi Simons say about playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG? Netherlands midfielder makes honest admission 

PSV Eindhoven wunderkind Xavi Simons has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Dutch prodigy spent time alongside the iconic duo at both Barcelona and PSG and played several games with them at the French club. The 19-year-old has opened up on his experience playing alongside the two superstars at Paris Saint-Germain.

Simons has said that he had a special feeling while playing alongside Messi and Neymar for the Parisians, telling Marca:

“You have those players at the top and the desire is to play with them one day. Being and playing with the best in the world is very special for everyone. Now I played with them, but in another team.”

Xavi Simons has been a revelation since joining PSV Eindhoven from PSG last summer.

The teenager was initially expected to move to the Eredivisie side on a one-year loan deal. However, he eventually joined PSV permanently after contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain broke down.

The youngster has made 31 appearances this season for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side, scoring 13 goals and provided six assists. Simons came through Barcelona's youth ranks and spent nine years of his youth career at the club between 2010 and 2019.

However, he could not break into their first team and joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutchman made just 11 appearances for PSG before moving to PSV last summer, contributing one assist.

Simons is a versatile player who can play as a No. 10 or No. 8 and also on the flanks.

PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar told they can't play together after Bayern Munich loss

PSG) cannot accommodate all three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the same line-up, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

The French giants lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (February 14). Despite having Messi, Mbappe and Neymar at their disposal, they fell to their third straight defeat across competitions.

Laurens has said that it's impossible for the Parisians to get the most out of their decorated front three if they play together. He said on the French radio station RMC:

"It's impossible for all three of Messi, Neymarnand Mbappe to play together and be good altogether. It is not possible! At some point, you have to choose. Kylian alone, ok, two of the three, maybe, but the three together is impossible."

Messi has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 26 games this season, while Neymar has contributed 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games. Mbappe has 25 goals and six assists in 27 games.

