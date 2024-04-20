"Whatever happens this season" - Pep Guardiola comments on Jurgen Klopp rivalry as Manchester City and Liverpool battle for Premier League title

Pep Guardiola has commented on his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp as both managers lead Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively, in the battle for the Premier League title. Both managers have faced each other in England for the last time, as Klopp has already revealed his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

After clashing in Germany when Klopp was Borussia Dortmund boss and Guardiola managed Bayern Munich, the rivalry continued in England. Notably, Guardiola has arguably been the better manager, in terms of trophies, at least, beating the Reds to the Premier League title nearly every single time.

The Spanish manager looks set to carry the title for the fourth consecutive time, a feat that has never occurred in the history of English top-tier football. He had won two in a row in 2018 and 2019 but he was unable to secure the trophy a third time, as Liverpool won it in 2020.

However, Manchester City have gone on to win it ever since, marking three consecutive victories. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of the Reds with only five games left to play. If City win the rest of their games, which they are fairly capable of doing, Guardiola would have beaten Klopp yet again.

Pep Guardiola has spoken about Jurgen Klopp ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup outing against Chelsea. The Spanish tactician said (via TBR Football):

“I admire Liverpool. Whatever happens this season, I admire Liverpool. When I said Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool always has been, it’s that, it’s the team that faced us, the real, real contender that faced us face to face, goes against you, six/seven years."

Klopp appeared to have gotten the upper hand this season, as the Merseysiders looked set to continue their run to the title, thanks to weeks of impressive performances in 2024. However, they have since faltered, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace last week and allowing the Cityzens to move ahead of them in the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp focused on winning games as Premier League title race continues

For Jurgen Klopp, the only way to potentially get ahead of Manchester City in their run for the Premier League title is to win all their games. The manager said as much ahead of their match against Fulham on Sunday (April 21), telling the press (via Tribal Football):

"If you want to be champion in the Premier League, you have to be close to perfect and if you are not perfect, you have to deal with the setbacks in the best possible way or in a perfect way. That is what we are now doing. Now we have to start turning it around."

He added:

"I think if we would win all our games there is a good chance we will be champion."

The Reds won't be wary about only City, though, as they have to contend with Arsenal as well. The Gunners are on the same points, with a better goal difference and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight (April 20).