"Whatever I tell you, you don't believe me since you write the opposite" – Christophe Galtier sets off on furious rant at media after being asked about Kylian Mbappe rumors at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has expressed his angst at media speculations involving Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 23, has recently made headlines after expressing his desire to depart the Parc des Princes in January amid a broken relationship with the club, as per MARCA. Earlier this summer, he penned a three-year deal with the Parisians after rejecting a move to Real Madrid.

Despite being in a rich vein of form for PSG, the France international is reportedly unhappy with his central role under the helm of Galtier. He is also said to be of the belief that his stature and importance at the club is under threat from fellow forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible.Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. https://t.co/tETVVxB2yy

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Galtier was asked about the ongoing rumors about Mbappe's future. He replied (via RMC Sport):

"The first thing is that you have to have control, experience and a certain age to manage all this as well as possible. What I want to tell you is that you never talk to me about football. I am here, I am the coach of PSG, I am proud and happy about it."

Galtier then set off on a rant about how the media prefers to put forward their own agenda for the sake of eye-catching headlines. He added:

"Finally, I realize that match after match, conference after conference, we only talk about one-and-a-half minutes of football over a conference of 10 minutes. And whatever I tell you, you don't believe me since you write the opposite, you say the opposite. I tell you that it's going well, that they are united and you write the opposite."

Galtier proceeded to heap praise on the former Monaco man for his performance in his team's recent 1-1 draw against Benfica. He elaborated:

"I'm not here to comment on rumors. On Kylian, there were rumors that came out the afternoon of the match. Kylian had the best response, he performed well, the best man in the match. I saw him very serious in the preparation, very invested."

Mbappe has been in explosive form this season, scoring 12 goals in 13 matches across all competitions. He is expected to feature in PSG's home clash against Marseille on Sunday (October 16).

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024 Kylian Mbappé: 14 goals for club & country this season 🥶



#EURO2024 Kylian Mbappé: 14 goals for club & country this season 🥶 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé: 14 goals for club & country this season 🥶#EURO2024 https://t.co/5oJOBUulcu

Thierry Henry blasts Kylian Mbappe over his dissatisfaction regarding role at PSG

Speaking on CBS Sports, France legend Thierry Henry hit out at Kylian Mbappe for his frustration regarding his central role at PSG. He asserted that the team is always more important. He said:

"Did they [his advisors] make him feel that the club was the most important thing? Or did they make him feel he was more important than the club?"

He continued:

"I will use my own stories, I didn't like to play high and wide at Barcelona. I hated it. But I had to do it for the team. There is only one rule: if the boss is asking you to do something, you do it for the good of the team."

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes