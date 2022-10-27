"When he came up against me, he couldn't do anything" - Sheriff FC defender Patrick Kpozo makes incredible claim on Manchester United attacker Antony

FC Sheriff defender Patrick Kpozo has backed himself to restrict Manchester United forward Antony when the two clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

The Ghanaian did quite well against the Red Devils' new recruit, who was playing only his third game for the club, in the reverse fixture on September 15. Manchester United won the game 2-0, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although it was widely expected that Antony would cause Sheriff a lot of trouble, Kpozo dealt with him well. The Brazilian won six out of his 10 ground duels and had a 50% successful dribble rate.

Ahead of their clash at Old Trafford today, Kpozo referenced the reverse fixture and backed himself to do well against the tricky Brazilian again. He told BBC Sport Africa:

"People thought Antony was going to 'kill' me in the first game. He is a very good player but when he came up against me, he couldn't do anything. Still, they are saying again that he will 'kill' me again in the match at Old Trafford."

He added:

"I'm sure he will be trying to do everything possible to prove himself, but I believe in myself. I am strong, fast and when I stay close to him, he has nowhere to go. I've got him."

Antony has scored three goals in 10 matches for Manchester United in all competitions since his £86 million move from Ajax in the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on their focus ahead of the Sheriff clash

The Red Devils began their UEFA Europa League campaign in terrible fashion, losing 1-0 against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. However, they have bounced back and won their next three games in the competition.

A win or a draw against FC Sheriff today would ensure qualification to the knockout rounds for Manchester United. However, they would like to win today and then beat Real Sociedad in their last game to top the group.

When asked if that was in the back of their minds, Erik ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

“Definitely. But going from one step to the other, the first thing we have to do is win the next game. That is tomorrow so focus 100 percent on this and don’t look too far ahead because then you lose focus. Focus on one thing – win the next game.”

Manchester United will face Real Sociedad away on November 3 in what could be the decider for who wins Group E. Group winners will not have to play the play-offs, which would be a big blessing in a jam-packed schedule.

