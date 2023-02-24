"When there is no Champions League, there is no turbulence" - Laurent Blanc makes interesting claim on problems at PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Laurent Blanc has pointed out how issues always arise at the Parc des Princes when the UEFA Champions League comes around.

PSG remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 57 points, having won 18 and drawn and lost three of their 24 matches. However, they have been far from their best since the turn of the year.

Les Parisiens have only won six of their 12 matches in all competitions since January. They also face the risk of crashing out of the Champions League after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The club's recent run of form has seen several issues come to the fore. Christophe Galtier's position as their manager is said to be under threat, while advisor Luis Campos is also in the spotlight.

Neymar Jr. was seen expressing his frustration at teammates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike during PSG's loss to AS Monaco a fortnight ago. There has also been talk of differences between defenders Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

As the Parisians prepare to take on Olympique Marseille, Blanc has explained what is going wrong at the Parc des Princes. The current Olympique Lyon boss feels there will always be problems at the club when the UCL comes around. He told a press conference [via Canal Supporters]:

"There was one [Le Classique match] very recently. Well, it was in the Coupe de France, with a direct elimination, but I think that in Paris certain things are happening.

"There is always a period of turbulence in Paris, as luck would have it always when there is the Champions League. When there is no Champions League, there is no turbulence.

"When the Champions League arrives, turbulence is assured. There is that to take into account."

The former PSG manager also previewed the Parisians' upcoming match against title contenders Marseille. Blanc said:

"It's going to be a very good game. Paris remains Paris, and even when tossed about, they can come back into the match in an action. We will watch this game."

PSG face Bayern in the Champions League on March 8

Galtier and Co. are scheduled to face Marseille away from home on Sunday, February 26. They will then face Nantes in Ligue 1 before taking on Bayern in the second leg of their tie.

The Parisians will lock horns with the Bundesliga giants in Munich on March 8. Despite being 1-0 down, they will be determined to cause a turnaround and qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

