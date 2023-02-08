“When Croatia qualified, we started celebrating as if we’d won” - Argentina star Papu Gomez makes incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup admission

Alejandro 'Papu' Gómez has revealed that Argentina were confident about winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Croatia knocked out Brazil in the quarter-finals. The Sevilla winger has claimed that the whole squad celebrated like they had won the tournament when the Seleção lost.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year despite losing their first match of the tournament in an upset against Saudi Arabia. They defeated France in the final in dramatic fashion via a penalty shootout.

Speaking to DSPORTS, Gomez revealed that the squad were confident in lifting the trophy after Brazil were knocked out of the tournament. He went on to claim that the squad were watching the penalty shootout just before heading into the warmup for their quarter-final match against The Netherlands. He said:

"We had to change to go out for the warm up and we were all watching the penalties from Brazil's match (vs. Croatia). We said 'If Brazil loses, it's ours.' When Croatia qualified, we started celebrating as if we had won."

Croatia defeated Brazil on penalties after the game ended 1-1 AET. Argentina, too, won their quarter-final clash against the Oranje on penalties. When the two quarter-final winners faced off in the semi-finals, La Albiceleste prevailed, winning 3-0.

Argentina played their hearts out for Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup

Argentina players were keen on helping Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup and played their hearts out at the tournament. Several players, including Papu Gomez, admitted before the tournament that they were keen on helping the Paris Saint-Germain star lift the only major trophy lacking in his silverware cabinet.

Speaking to FIFA.com before the tournament in Qatar, Gomez said:

"For us, he is number one and the main man. Messi makes us feel like an intimate part of his life. It's a gift, something we enjoy when we're with him. In terms of the football, there are no more adjectives to describe him... Seeing him on a day-to-day basis, on different occasions and in diverse situations is crazy.

"You try to learn from him, but it's very difficult to imitate a genius, as they possess special qualities and come along maybe once every 50 years. When you see him do his thing, sometimes you have to laugh, but what we enjoy most is being close to him – sharing many small things and details."

Gomez played just two matches at the FIFA World Cup and failed to score or assist in the tournament.

