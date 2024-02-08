"When we have both decided we will let you know" - PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappe's future amid exit rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al Khelaifi has insisted that club forward Kylian Mbappe has not decided on his future yet. He hinted at a new contract for the reported Real Madrid target even though the forward is said to be wanting a new challenge.

Speaking to the media, Al Khelaifi stated that discussions are still going on with Mbappe, and nothing has been decided yet. He was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying:

"When we have both decided, we will let you know what's gonna happen with Mbappé."

Al Khelaifi was adamant last summer that they would not let Mbappe walk for free. He wanted the striker to sign a new deal with the club. He said last year (via GOAL):

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

Kylian Mbappe is in the final six months of his contract at PSG. He has been linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid, with Liverpool and Chelsea also said to be interested.

PSG unwilling to let Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid for free

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi spoke to the media last summer and was adamant that he would not let Kylian Mbappe leave the club for free. He added that they were disappointed that the forward told the media that he wanted to leave. He said (via GOAL):

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

He told L'Equipe about the same:

"If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. That's how it is for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. That's very clear."

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid in 2022 but decided to extend his deal at PSG by another two seasons. However, he has stated now that there are no plans to sign a new deal and he will not activate the optional year in his contract.