“When has he ever done that?” – Alan Brazil blasts critics for ‘whining’ about Cristiano Ronaldo not working hard enough off the ball

Former Tottenham player Alan Brazil has slammed people who have been criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo for the effort he puts in during Manchester United games.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Alan Brazil reacted to the news about Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanting a new manager at Manchester United before pledging his future to the club. He said:

"That's all United fans want to hear isn't it. Don't get me wrong, he was a great player and still is a great player. I don't blame him for United's demise but you can't make statements like that."

However, the forward has also come under scrutiny recently for the lack of effort he puts in on the defensive side of the game.

Brazil came to the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo and explained that the Portuguese superstar was brought in to score goals, which he has been doing for Manchester United throughout this season. He said:

"You know another thing that annoys me, I know United are struggling at the moment but all this whining about he doesn't close down, he doesn't press, well..who do you think you're buying, when has he ever done that? His proof is goals, that's where he earns his dough. You need that combination, you need that balance. If the midfield were creating 6-7 chances and he was missing them, then you can blame him, he's not getting the chances because the midfield is not good enough"

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus back in August and has been in good goalscoring form. The Portuguese superstar has already scored 14 goals from 21 appearances so far this season.

Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo to lead them through the second half of the season

Manchester United have recently hit a rough patch of form and will look to Cristiano Ronaldo to help bring them out of this rut.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 Wolves in the Premier League last time out, which left them 7th in the table, four points behind Arsenal in fourth. Ralf Rangnick's side will take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday, before taking on Steven Gerrard's side in the league next week as well.

Manchester United lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will look to make amends by beating Villa in both their games next week.

