"When are you going to stop talking?" - Arsenal star Granit Xhaka shares what Oleksandr Zinchenko kept on doing before match against Liverpool

Granit Xhaka has revealed what his Arsenal teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko kept doing in the build-up to their match against Liverpool last week.

The Reds visited the Emirates for a high-octane clash, billed as a title credential contest for the Gunners. Arsenal passed the test with flying colors, beating Liverpool 3-2.

Zinchenko, who did not play the game, was vociferous before the match, as per Xhaka. Speaking about the versatile Ukrainian defender, Xhaka told the club's official website:

“Alex Zinchenko is a guy who is funny, you can joke with him. We had a meeting before the Liverpool game, he was speaking and speaking and speaking and speaking.

"He was sitting behind me, I was thinking: ‘When are you going to stop talking?! (laughs). He’s a lovely guy, he’s very open. We need this kind of person in our team.”

Arsenal signed Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer. He is currently out injured and a doubt for their next Premier League game against Leeds United.

Arsenal have made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season

After narrowly failing to finish in the top-four in the Premier League last season, the Gunners made some smart moves in the summer transfer window. They brought in Gabriel Jesus, Zinchencko, Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira to strengthen the squad.

The signings have made an instant impact with the Gunners, making a brilliant start to the new season. They have won eight games and lost one in the league. They are currently at the top of the table, having beaten sides like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Jesus has scored five goals and laid down five assists in 11 games. He has been their star man and turned out to be the final missing piece in their attack.

The Gunners have a real chance of ending their league title drought this season if their players manage to stay fit and maintain form.

