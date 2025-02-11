"When he’s played, I’ve been very impressed with the setup" - Pundit says injured Chelsea star 'makes a big difference' when he plays for Blues

Pundit Dean Ashton has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia. He believes the midfielder's absence has had a huge impact on the team amidst their disappointing form.

Lavia had a decent start to the season but suffered a hamstring injury. He returned in late September but again suffered an injury in the Blues' 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in December. He has been out of action since. The west London side, meanwhile, have won just three of their last 10 games across competitions.

Pundit Dean Ashton recently said on Sky Sports that Lavia is a key player for Chelsea and gives freedom to others like Cole Palmer. He said (via TBR Football):

“Obviously, Lavia makes a big difference. When he’s in that midfield, he gives a lot more freedom for a (Cole) Palmer, for an Enzo Fernandez, for the forward players, the way he plays in midfield with Caicedo.

“I think he is actually a key player. When he’s played, I’ve been very impressed with the setup of Chelsea’s midfield.”

The Blues beat Liverpool to Lavia's signature in the summer of 2023, signing him for £58 million. He has since made just 13 appearances for the west London side owing to his multiple injury issues.

Pundit believes Chelsea star Cole Palmer could join one club in future

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha recently said that Cole Palmer joining the Red Devils in the future would make sense. However, he believes the midfielder is on the trajectory to one day join Real Madrid.

Saha said (via Utd District):

“Cole Palmer to Manchester United would one day make sense because he grew up being a fan of the club. But there is only one club I can see him going to after Chelsea.”

“I can see him being on a trajectory to Real Madrid. And I don’t think the move would phase him; he never doubts himself or thinks about things for too long. He wants to enjoy his game, and he’s having fun. I’m very jealous of Chelsea because he is a huge star, and I think he’d be a big success if he went to Spain.”

The Blues signed Palmer from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 and he's been excellent for them. He's scored 39 goals and provided 21 assists in 72 games. Notably, the Englishman is a boyhood Manchester United fan.

