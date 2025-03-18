“When he’s not quite right, I just think the whole thing’s messed up” - Paul Scholes singles out Liverpool star for criticism after cup final loss

Paul Scholes has hit out at Alexis Mac Allister after Liverpool lost 2-1 to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 16. The defeat saw Eddie Howe’s team hoist their first domestic trophy in 70 years, as the Reds left Wembley with their tails between their legs.

Ad

While performances from the Anfield giants were poor across the board, Scholes singled out Mac Allister on The Overlap. He said (via Empire of the Kop):

“I think Mac Allister is a really good player, he’s been really good for them this season, but it was just common sense for me."

He laid into the Argentine midfielder:

“He kept taking too many touches. When you’re playing against powerful people, it’s the last thing you do; you’ve got to take one or two touches, don’t let anyone near you.

Ad

Trending

“It’s not something Mac Allister does, is it? And he’s the player I think gets Liverpool playing, almost like a Modric has been through the years. When he’s not quite right, I just think the whole thing’s messed up.”

Mac Allister, who has been a pivotal force in Liverpool’s midfield this season, struggled to make himself felt in the final. He beat an opponent in only two of six ground duels, lost possession 10 times, and did not record a single key pass.

Ad

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak were decisive. Although Federico Chiesa pulled one back near the end, the Merseysiders weren’t able to turn back the clock. Now, Slot’s men have to turn their attention to the Premier League, in which they could potentially win the title.

Liverpool captain pushes squad to bounce back

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has called on his side to bounce back and get into the struggle for the Premier League after losing out in two competitions. The Reds exited the Champions League by losing in a penalty shootout to Paris Saint-Germain and fell 2-1 to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Ad

Van Dijk admitted that they were facing disappointment but emphasized the need to sit up now. He said to the press (via GOAL):

"We have to turn this around. It’s how football works: in five days you lose twice and the world is sinking. Two weeks before everything was sunshine and rainbows everywhere. The Champions League we couldn’t get it done, this we lost and the FA Cup we got knocked out.

Ad

"We have nine games to go and I don’t think there’s any motivation needed to try to get the job done."

Yet despite these recent defeats, Liverpool find themselves in a commanding position in the Premier League. The Reds are still favorites to collect the trophy, with a 12-point cushion atop the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback