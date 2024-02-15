"When I entered the field, my ears popped" - Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal recalls reception from fans on Camp Nou debut

In a recent interview, Barcelona wunderkind Lamine Yamal opened up about the intimidating atmosphere inside Camp Nou during his debut for the club. Describing it as a nerve-wracking experience, Yamal said that the ambiance of the stadium during his introduction was too frantic to comprehend.

Barcelona's 2023-24 campaign so far has proven to be a train-wreck according to their own high standards, with the club on track to end the season without any silverware. Despite their on and off-field woes, their academy, La Masia, continues to churn out one talent after the other, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal being their latest gem.

The Spanish prodigy has racked up 33 appearances for his side this term, contributing with five goals and five assists across all competitions. With his sublime dribbling skills, Yamal has quickly established himself as one of the most integral members of the squad.

Yamal made his Barcelona debut against Real Betis during a La Liga fixture in April 2023. Talking about the special experience with the club's media, the talented winger stated (via Goal):

"I went out to warm up when I entered the field my ears popped, I couldn't hear anything, it was like a minute, but in my legs it seemed like an hour."

Yamal also expressed gratitude towards Barcelona manager Xavi for trusting him on the big stage, saying:

"I will always thank him because not just anyone makes your debut at 15 years old and this season he has given me minutes in all the games I have been able to play."

The youngster recently starred in the Catalan side's 3-3 draw against Granada, where he pitched in with a brace, becoming the youngest player to do so in the league.

Barcelona ready target list for the upcoming summer

The ongoing season has proven disastrous for Barcelona so far amid their exit from the Copa del Rey and Xavi's recent decision to step down at the end of the season. They are 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid in La Liga and lost to their arch-rivals in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Nevertheless, the reigning Spanish champions seem to have already set their sights on the future, with reports divulging details about their shopping list for the summer.

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana are keeping close tabs on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma. With enough options on the right, Barca seemingly want a proper winger to lead the left side of their attack.

However, funds at Camp Nou are as tight as ever, and a high-profile signing seems impossible unless money is recouped through outgoing transfers. Furthermore, all the reported players on Barcelona's list have a contract running till 2027 with their respective clubs, automatically increasing their value on the market.