"When I play with him, I am more confident" - Chelsea star admits Thiago Silva's departure could have an impact on his form

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has insisted he performs better alongside Thiago Silva and is sad to see the Brazilian defender leave. The 39-year-old has announced that he's departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Silva has spent four years in west London but will return to Brazil to rejoin Fluminense. He's been a massive hit with the Blues, making 152 appearances, and winning the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Badiashile has spent 16 months playing alongside the 113-cap Brazil international. He has encountered a topsy-turvy spell at Chelsea but has looked calmer partnered with Silva.

The 23-year-old French defender touched on Silva's departure but highlighted the need to move on. He said (via The Evening Standard):

"Thiago is a great player and we all know how great he is. It will be a great miss for us but we have to continue to work. That’s life, we have to continue."

Badiashile feels he's more confident playing with Silva and explained how the former Paris Saint-Germain man has helped him:

"You can see that when I play with him, I am more confident, but I have to try to be the same player without him because he can’t be with me throughout my career. He has helped me a lot, but I will try to do my best without him."

Expand Tweet

Badiashile joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in January 2023 for £35 million. The Frenchman's campaign started with a long-term groin issue and other fitness problems. He's made 19 appearances across competitions this season and helped the Blues keep five clean sheets while chipping in two goal contributions.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva is set to sign a two-year deal with Fluminense

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea as a hero having been colossal at the back while at Stamford Bridge. He arrived as a free agent in August 2020 which was a remarkable piece of business for the Blues. The veteran defender will return to his homeland and is set to do so for the next two years.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Fluminense plans for Silva to sign his contract which will be valid until 2026. A verbal agreement between the two parties was reached last week and the move will be finalized shortly.

Expand Tweet

Fluminense director Fred claimed the former AC Milan star was a dream signing. He said back in March when it was heavily expected that the Brazilian was leaving Chelsea:

"Thiago Silva has been a dream of ours for a long time, the president talks to him almost every week. Thiago knows that here the doors are wide open for him. We don't want to put pressure on him but one day, Thiago will return."

Thiago Silva started his career in Fluminense's youth system but didn't appear for the senior team until he returned on loan in January 2006. His loan switch from Dinamo Moscow was made permanent a year later and he has 97 games with the club under his belt.