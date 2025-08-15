“When it’s Leo who says it, you truly believe it” - Alexis Mac Allister shares how Lionel Messi inspired Argentina turnaround at 2022 World Cup

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed how Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's amazing turnaround in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Albiceleste had a dreadful start to their FIFA World Cup campaign, losing their opening game against Saudi Arabia 2-1.

However, Lionel Scaloni's side did well to come back from the setback and went on to win the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history. Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that it was none other than Lionel Messi who inspired the team to make such a turnaround.

Mac Allister has admitted that the team was under a lot of pressure from the media after their shock defeat. However, he has claimed that when Lionel Messi urged the fans to keep believing, they all did. The Liverpool star said, as quoted by The Players' Tribune:

"Saudi Arabia suffered for 90 minutes, and they shocked the world. Then, it was our turn to suffer. Everyone was already destroying us in the media. I think we could all feel the pressure, but thankfully we had Leo to speak up. He told the fans back home that they had to keep believing, because we weren’t going to let the country down. Simple words. But when it’s Leo who says it, you truly believe it.

Mac Allister added:

"Thankfully, as Argentines, we know how to suffer. It’s in our DNA. In football, there’s 90 minutes for a reason. If you play perfectly for 80 minutes, but you don’t know how to suffer for the last 10, then you are never going to be a champion. As a country, I think that’s our secret. Maybe we even enjoy the madness a little bit, no?"

Lionel Messi enjoyed a wonderful World Cup campaign following Argentina's surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia. The former Barcelona and PSG superstar played a pivotal role in helping his country win the coveted trophy after 36 years.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored seven goals and provided three assists and finished as the second-highest scorer in the tournament. He also became the first ever player to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball twice having also won it in 2014.

Former Manchester City star details experience of playing against Lionel Messi

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has admitted that he was surprised by Lionel Messi's strength despite his small frame. He recalled his experience of playing against the Argentine superstar in the Cityzens' faceoff against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2013/14.

Lescott drew comparisons between Messi and Manchester City legend David Silva but highlighted the former's strength. Speaking on the Beast Mode On podcast, the former England defender said:

"He was David Silva on steroids. He must see the game so slow and so clear. There is this time when my confidence was high [and] I'm defending one vs one, I just know [what to do next]. He must see the game like that. He must see the whole, every picture of everyone. He just must be that. It just must be so clear."

Lescott admitted that he tried to overpower Lionel Messi with his physical strength but was surprised that the Argentine was also very strong. He added:

"I've come on. I'm thinking he's better than me at everything, [but] he's not stronger than me. 'I'm hitting him'. I hit him, I'm on his back, he went, my boof [indicating slight nudge], I'm like 'Oh'. He's literally holding me on his back. I think 'Jesus, you're strong as well?' You've got all this stuff. He's Thanos!"

Lescott featured against Lionel Messi just twice in his career and lost on both occasions with Messi getting on the scoresheet in both games.

