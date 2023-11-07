“When it’s against you: ah, no! It’s a disgrace” - Chelsea boss Pochettino weighs in on VAR criticism, makes Arteta admission 

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has offered his take on the recent VAR criticism, especially after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta slammed the technology as a 'disgrace'.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend, their first league loss of the season. Anthony Gordon's 64th-minute winner was checked by VAR multiple times, but the goal eventually stood, enraging Arteta.

The Spaniard termed VAR a disgrace, and the Gunners later put out a statement that they stood with their boss. However, after his teams' stunning 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, Chelsea manager Pochettino offered a different take on VAR (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Too many coaches wanted VAR. ... and now, when it's against you: ah, no! It's a digrace; it's difficult. I'm not talking about Arteta, eh. ..."

Pochettino's side registered one of their most convincing league wins of the season after an indifferent start. After falling behind to Dejan Kulusevski's sixth-minute opener for Tottenham, the Blues equalised through Cole Palmer before aa Nicolas Jackson hat-trick floored Spurs.

The Blues are tenth in the standings with 15 points after 11 games, 11 adrift of leaders Manchester City.

"We deserved to win" - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea started on the backfoot at Spurs, conceding an early opener. However, following Cristian Romero's 35th-minute dismissal, Cole Palmer put Pochettino's side on level terms.

Destiny Udogy also saw red for Ange Postecoglou's side. The Blues capitalised on their numerical advantage, taking the lead through Jackson in the 75th minute before he completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to confirm the win.

A delighted Blues boss Pochettino said that his team deserved the win, telling the club's website:

"I think we deserved to win. We forced them to make too many mistakes. Tottenham was better in the first 15 minutes, and then I think we bossed the game. Our performance was good and forced them into making mistakes. If you look at everything you could see during the game, I think it was fair.

"It was important to come here to Tottenham and win the game against a team playing really well. It could be an important three points for us, to help us now start to push up the table."

The Blues next travel to leaders Manchester City in the league on Sunday (November 12).