When legendary American rapper Jay-Z said he doesn’t support Manchester City & named his favorite Premier League team

Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, has said that he's not a Manchester City fan and that he supports Premier League giants Arsenal.

The 24-time Grammy Award winner shares a love for sports apart from his rapping career. He has been spotted at various major sporting events across the globe, including Wimbledon, US Open, NBA Finals and Super Bowl games.

In September 2009, Jay-Z's loyalty towards Arsenal was brought into question after he was City's guest in their 4-2 league win against the Gunners at the Etihad.

It was also the game where former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor scored for City and ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the away fans. Jay-Z, though, confirmed later in the season that he was definitely an Arsenal fan.

In an interview with Arsenal Magazine in 2010, via NME (h/t Sport Bible), the legendary American rapper said:

"After that game, the press started reporting that I was a Manchester City fan, I am really glad all that has been cleared up and that everybody in the UK knows that I am an Arsenal fan."

As a Gunners fan, the 2009-10 Premier League season would have been a tough watch for the rapper, who has 17 platinum albums. They finished third in the standings as they watched rivals Chelsea win the league.

Manchester City boss highlights importance of UCL win this season after Premier League and FA Cup triumphs

Manchester City mounted a memorable comeback towards the end of the season to win their fifth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

They completed the domestic double by beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on June 3. They're now on the brink of becoming only the second English club to win the continental treble, after the Red Devils (1998-99).

Ahead of the Cityzens' UEFA Champions League final clash against Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10), Guardiola said (via Telegraph India):

"One more to come, one more to go, and we feel it that we are in a position we probably will never be again. Everything will not be complete if we don’t win the Champions League now. We have done some incredible seasons."

The two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona added:

"Premier League to FA Cup to League Cup, but we have to win the Champions League to be recognised how the team deserves to be recognised."

This will be the second Champions League final for Manchester City. They lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the final of the 2020-21 campaign.

