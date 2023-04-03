“When Leo feels that, he’s unplayable” – Thierry Henry explains why Lionel Messi enjoys success with Argentina but fails at PSG

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed why Lionel Messi plays better for his national team Argentina than club side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 35-year-old forward has faced harsh criticism from PSG fans, especially this season, due to the club's poor performance.

Overall, the Argentine's two-year stint at PSG hasn't quite gone according to plan, especially with the recent backlash he keeps getting from the fans.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi was booed by some PSG fans before the club's loss to Lyon Lionel Messi was booed by some PSG fans before the club's loss to Lyon 😳 https://t.co/v7NYoeHOzR

Messi was also recently booed by his own fans during Les Parisiens' disappointing 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Lyon. This isn't the first time that the Argentine has been booed by fans of the French giants.

Despite scoring 18 goals and registering 17 assists for Les Parisiens across all competitions this season, the Argentine's effort doesn't seem to be appreciated enough.

This is a huge contrast to the love and support that the 35-year-old veteran footballer gets when he plays for his national team Argentina.

Meanwhile, former teammate Thiery Henry has revealed why Messi tends to enjoy more success with his national team than at PSG.

Recall that the Argentine veteran won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Albieceleste in December last year but has failed to land the 'holy grail' with PSG.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi's boots have had some updates since he won the World Cup Lionel Messi's boots have had some updates since he won the World Cup 🏆⭐️ https://t.co/oplctXr4IN

The French giants crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16, after bowing out to Bayern Munich in embarrassing circumstances.

Henry, meanwhile, revealed that in Argentinian team, Messi is treated as the main man while he has to contend with a barrage of superstars at PSG. In his words, as seen in RMC Sport, he said:

"It’s not easy to lead the orchestra with three conductors. In Argentina, he’s the boss. You see how the players look at him. They could die for him. When Leo feels that, he’s unplayable. Here it’s different.”

The 35-year-old forward's contract with PSG is expected to expire this summer and it's left to be seen as to whether or not he extends his stay with the French giants.

Thiery Henry reacts to recent backlash from PSG fans towards Lionel Messi

The French legend has condemned the recent hostility shown towards his former Barcelona teammate by PSG supporters during their club's 1-0 defeat to Lyon.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Leo Messi’s name was booed at the Parc des Princes when his name was announced in the starting 11 today. | Leo Messi’s name was booed at the Parc des Princes when his name was announced in the starting 11 today. 🚨🚨| Leo Messi’s name was booed at the Parc des Princes when his name was announced in the starting 11 today. 🇦🇷🎥https://t.co/Zz68VxwoCZ

Henry revealed that he hopes the 35-year-old superstar ends his career with Barca, as he feels he isn't well appreciated at PSG. In his words:

"I would like to see him finish his career at Barça, it’s a wish. I’m not saying he should leave PSG or not leave PSG. I’m happy to see him in the French league."

"But the boos last time didn’t help. Thirteen goals, thirteen assists (in Ligue 1 this season), we’re talking about the current best player in the world, OK?”

He continued:

“It’s about the love of the game, for what he did for this club. He didn’t leave as he should have. It’s something that still bothers me, and I think it bothers him too.”

It remains to be seen as to whether the Argentine legend can turn his and the club's fortunes around before the end of the season.

