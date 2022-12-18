"When Messi talks, he focuses more on the team" - Rooney once again highlights difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has highlighted the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have shared a iconic rivalry for more than a decade and a half. While the debate regarding who's the better between the two modern-day football greats rages on, Rooney has offered his take.

The former Manchester United forward has said that he admires both for their unique persona and the way they keep pushing themselves. Rooney said that he feels both Ronaldo and Messi have enjoyed their long-term rivalry which has helped them to consistently improve themselves.

The former England international wrote in his Sunday Times column:

“I admire both him and Cristiano for going about things their own way. Cristiano openly comes out and says, 'I am the best; I want to be the best.' When Messi talks, he focuses more on the team and the trophies he wants to win. Neither is right or wrong. It is how two different personalities motivate themselves."

Rooney continued:

“In some ways, they needed each other and, deep down, I suspect they have enjoyed their rivalry. When Cristiano went to Real Madrid, they pushed each other: Cristiano would score two goals on a Saturday, Messi would score two the next day, and they made each other reach even greater heights,and score more goals."

Rooney, who used to be teammates with Ronaldo for a long time at Manchester United, heaped praise on Messi for his extraordinary ability with the ball and his vision. He added:

“He has what Diego Maradona had in terms of the ability to go past players and then execute the full range of skills — pass, shoot, cross — and he has everything in terms of vision. You saw it with the goal he set up for Julian Alvarez against Croatia."

The Englishman continued:

"As a defender in the situation where Messi took possession you are supposed to show him the outside, and that’s what Josko Gvardiol did — so Messi just went down the line, turned Gvardiol this way and that, then went inside him anyway before producing the perfect cutback for Álvarez to score the third goal.”

Ronaldo and Messi have endured contrasting fortunes at the 2022 World Cup. While the former scored just once in five games as Portugal crashed out in the quarterfinals (losing to Morocco), Messi's five goals and three assists in six games have taken Argentina to the final. La Albiceleste take on France tonight (December 18) in the title match at the Lusail Stadium.

Shah Rukh Khan provides witty response to question on why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan offered an interesting response to a question from a fan about why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi.

SRK did a QnA session on Twitter with fans where he answered a range of questions. One of them was about what makes Ronaldo a better player than Messi. Providing a witty response, the actor said:

"Just as advice, don't keep finding better. ... it destroys the good!"

Khan is promoting his upcoming film 'Pathaan' at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18).

