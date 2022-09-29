“When a muscle injury affects the tendon, the best thing to do is to have surgery” – Specialist doctor offers update on whether Barcelona star Ronald Araujo will be fit for World Cup

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo successfully went through surgery on his right knee adductor yesterday in Finland. The defender sustained the injury during Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Iran on September 23 as he had to come off within a minute of the start of the game.

Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll, a specialist on the subject, recently shared his take on Araujo's decision to undergo surgery. The defender is at risk of missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to start on November 20. He told Radio Marca:

“Dr. Lempainen works with us in our professional team of Ripoll and De Prado. He is a surgeon of the highest international level and this player has the opportunity to reach the World Cup. When a muscle injury affects the tendon, the best thing to do is to have surgery.”

Araujo certainly made the right choice to undergo surgery as it is better for his career in the long term.

The player has been crucial for Barcelona since joining the club in 2020. He has already made 89 appearances for the Blaugranas.

Araujo has played seven games for the Catalan club this season and has been a mainstay in defense alongside Jules Kounde.

In his absence, Xavi Hernandez will have to rely on the likes of Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Pique to carry out defensive duties.

To make things worse for the Spanish tactician, Jules Kounde also suffered an injury during France's UEFA Nations League clash against Austria.

Eduard Romeu provides update on Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Former Barclona star Lionel Messi

Many Barcelona fans were left heartbroken when Lionel Messi had to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season due to the Catalan club being debt ridden and unable to renew the Argentine's contract.

However, Messi's contract with PSG runs out next season and a potential return to his boyhood club is on the cards.

Barca's vice president Eduard Romeu recently shared an update on the topic as he told El Mati de Catalunya Radio (via SPORT):

“If he [Lionel Messi] came back, it would be free, so it would be viable within my area, although I don’t have it in the budget. He is an icon of the club, this will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision. Barca will have no problems next summer with the structure that we have set up."

