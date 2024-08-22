"When we have news, we let you know" - Manchester United boss provides response when asked about Manuel Ugarte deal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided a curt response when asked about the side's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Dutchman suggested that the Red Devils will continue to work hard in the market to assemble the best squad possible.

Ten Hag said (via @Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“Ugarte deal? When we have news, we let you know”.

“Just be patient, sit, wait. We’re working of course very hard, and we will always try to make the best squad possible.”

This comes after transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano issued an update that Manchester United are finalising an agreement with Les Parisiens to sign the Uruguayan midfielder. The move is expected to be a loan with an obligation to buy and the fee is expected to be in the range of £51 million.

The 23-year-old made the move to the Parc des Princes last summer from Sporting CP after PSG triggered his €60 million release clause. He made 37 appearances across all competitions for PSG, providing three assists.

United have been keen on adding a midfield partner to Kobbie Mainoo this window. They were also linked with a permanent move for Sofyan Amrabat, who spent the previous campaign at Old Trafford on loan from Fiorentina.

Ugarte would be the Red Devils' fifth addition in the transfer window. They have already completed deals for Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Chelsea offer outcast defender to Manchester United: Reports

Chilwell could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell. According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils could land the Blues left-back this summer.

This comes after Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted that the 27-year-old did not have much of a future at the club. Marc Cucurella looks pencilled in to be the first option, while summer signing Renato Veiga is expected to be his back-up.

Chilwell also spent most of the previous campaign out with a hamstring injury. He made just 21 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, bagging one assist.

Left-back could be a position of need for Manchester United. Luke Shaw has proven to be unreliable in his fitness, with the Englishman suffering another setback ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Backup option Tyrell Malacia, meanwhile, has not played a competitive game of football in 18 months as he also recovers from injury.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag's men will pursue the Blues star who has also had his own concerns with fitness.

