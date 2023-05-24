"When we have news, we will tell you" - Erik ten Hag responds to rumors regarding Manchester United's pursuit of PSG star Neymar

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a non-committal response on a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Red Devils were keen on signing the Brazilian, who turned 31 earlier this year. Those came amid Neymar's repeated injury concerns since joining the Parisians, one of which ruled him out of the remainder of the ongoing campaign in February.

However, Ten Hag provided a short and straightforward answer when questioned about the truth in those reports. In a press conference on Wednesday (May 24) ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game against Chelsea, the Dutch tactician said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"When we have news, we will tell you."

Earlier this week, transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano addressed reports linking Neymar to United this summer, tweeting:

"No negotiations ongoing between Man United and PSG for Neymar Junior, as of now. Nothing concrete, no talks … At least with current owners/board."

He added, though, that the forward's exit has been discussed within the walls of the PSG office:

"PSG already discussed Neymar’s exit internally, looking for a solution in the summer."

Before his season-ending injury, Neymar was in brilliant form for PSG. He recorded 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions and also registered two goals and an assist in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Brazilian has played just 173 times across competitions for the Parisians since arriving from Barcelona in 2017. He has recorded 118 goals and 77 assists, winning four Ligue 1 titles and guiding them to their only UEFA Champions League final in the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United look likely to target a goalscorer this summer

Reports linking Manchester United to Neymar came as a surprise to some sections of the club's fanbase.

The Red Devils are blessed with talent on the wings and are more in need of a striker who can frequently find the back of the net. They have scored just 52 goals in 36 Premier League games this term, the second-lowest in the top eight of the current standings.

Despite his incredible abilities, Neymar has never been a consistent goalscorer, while his injuries and age are both issues. His contract with PSG runs till 2025, which means the Parisians wield a healthy amount of control over the transfer fee he could go for.

United are reported to have made signing a striker a priority in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are two of the prominent names they have been linked with.

90min recently reported that United also have Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez on their radar. Most, if not all, of these players could cost the Red Devils a substantial transfer fee. The report also added that the club could look to sign two strikers.

It thus remains to be seen if Manchester United will have the funds to go after Neymar if they sign a high-profile striker.

