“When is our open top bus parade?” - Ex-Liverpool star reacts after Premier League charge Man City for financial breach

Former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has jokingly asked when the club will celebrate the Premier League title from 2014. The English full-back reacted to Manchester City being charged for breaching Financial Fairplay.

A hailstorm has hit Pep Guardiola's side as the reigning Premier League champions have been charged with 100 breaches of Financial Fairplay. One of the potential punishments being suggested is that City are stripped of their Premier League titles from 2012 to 2022, which is six.

This includes their triumph in the 2013-14 season when they pipped Liverpool to the title by two points. Flanagan was part of the Reds side that missed out on the league that campaign. He reacted to City's charge, saying on Twitter:

"When is our open top bus parade? 13/14 (Medal)."

jon flanagan @jon_flan93 When is our open top bus parade?

13/14 🏅

Liverpool were on course to win the Premier League for the first time in 2014. However, they slipped up with infamous defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea to hand the title to the Cityzens.

It is unlikely that Manchester City will be stripped of their Premier League titles as prospective punishments do not want to be "backward looking", per the Independent. They could be deducted points similarly to Juventus, who have been hit with a 15-point deduction by Serie A. If that were to happen, Guardiola's men would still be a point ahead of Liverpool in eighth place.

If Manchester City were stripped of their Premier League winning seasons In an alternative universe...

Liverpool board are backing Jurgen Klopp despite woeful campaign

Jurgen Klopp is not expected to be sacked.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the board's backing despite the side's struggles this season. The Reds' latest setback came in a demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (February 3). Joel Matip's own goal, Craig Dawson's strike, and Ruben Neves' late finish humiliated Klopp's side.

It was the Merseysiders' seventh league loss of the campaign, and their top-four hopes are in tatters. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by 11 points and are 10th in the league. The mood around Anfield has hit rock bottom.

The Liverpool boss has faced questions over his future amid his side's disappointing campaign. They are without a league win in 2023, and their legendary defender Jamie Carragher deemed their Wolves setback as shambolic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked if he thought that Liverpool and Man City's recent dominance of the Premier League was over "What happened in this league with City and us in the last few years was absolutely exceptional."

However, The Athletic reports there is no chance that the Reds board will sack Klopp. He is said to have the full backing of the Fenway Sports Group owners. The hierarchy still holds the German coach's achievements at Anfield in high regard. He led the Merseysiders to the Premier League title in 2020 and the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 and quickly became a hero among the club's fanbase. The former Borussia Dortmund coach is the most successful manager in the club's history, with a win rate of 60%. He sits alongside the iconic Kenny Dalglish.

