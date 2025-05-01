"When you play like Barcelona play, the stadiums will never, ever be empty" - Pep Guardiola makes claim after former team's UCL showing

Pep Guardiola has said he was impressed with both the Champions League semifinal first legs this week — Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona vs Inter Milan. The Manchester City manager said the games were incredible and that the second legs will be similar.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Guardiola said he enjoyed watching Barcelona and opined that stadiums will never be empty if football was played at such a high level. He went on to praise City players for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the 2023 UCL final, saying (via Metro):

"I was surprised how nice was the game. So thanks to these types of games the stadiums will never, ever be empty, and our business will grow up. So I can just be grateful for the two semifinals because both were unbelievable, especially yesterday's game. When you play like Barcelona play, the stadiums will never, ever be empty and we can live in that business for a long, long time. So it doesn't matter the result, how proud the people who love Barcelona are."

Ad

Trending

"And I think Inter prove again when we won the Champions League against the opponent we played, it's incredible Inter how good they defend in transitions, physicality, well organized. [Simone] Inzaghi is an unbelievable manager, Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be incredible, the two games. I think they're four fantastic teams and they deserve to be there," Guardiola added.

Ad

The Catalans and Inter Milan drew 3-3 on Wednesday night (April 30) in a match where Pep Guardiola's former side (Barca) had to come back to level things up twice. Arsenal lost 1-0 at home to PSG in the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday (April 29).

Rio Ferdinand backs Barcelona to make it to the Champions League final

Former player Rio Ferdinand has tipped Barca to beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg, while sticking with PSG to edge past Arsenal.

Ad

He said on his YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' (via Metro):

"I'm going to go Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain. If there is a team who can go to PSG and win, it's Arsenal. I don't think it's about ability at this stage, I think it's about mentality and belief."

"In Bukayo Saka, they've got a matchwinner who can turn the game on its head. There's positives there but if the mindset isn't right, they will get smoked, I'm telling you. The problem for Arsenal is PSG are a proper team, I don't think they're invincible but they've been the best team in the Champions League," he added.

Barca will face Inter Milan on Tuesday (May 6) while Arsenal travel to face PSG on Wednesday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More