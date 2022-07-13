"When we played Chelsea, we didn't win one game" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests Blues could compete for Premier League title this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea might win the Premier League next season. The German manager stated that the Blues are strong and will compete for the title next season.

Speaking to ESPN (via Football London), the German boss revealed how highly he thought of Thomas Tuchel’s men, saying:

“When we played Chelsea, we didn't win one game. And that's not because we were bad that day. No, we were really good in those games. In the end, with the penalty shootout, we could win it, but in 90 minutes, we didn't. So that shows you Chelsea are incredibly strong."

The two sides faced each other four times last season. Both their Premier League outings ended in draws. Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final, both against the Blues, on penalties with the match ending goalless in regulation time.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport

Tuchel

Klopp



🗣 "Every coach had his strengths and his own philosophy, but from my point of view Jurgen [Klopp] did it best." - Mario Gotze

The Blues, who are under new ownership following the acquisition of the club by a consortium led by Todd Boehly, will hope to match Klopp's expectations. They have had a fairly decent last few campaigns, but have generally fallen behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the league.

They finished third last season, 18 points behind the Reds and 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel🗣:



„Very few things are more unfair than being compared with Jurgen Klopp."

They will hope to recruit smartly this summer window and raise a team that could see them break the duopoly at the top of the table. Klopp will also hope his side can continue to hold them off as the new season nears its beginning.

Liverpool and Chelsea set to battle for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes: Reports

With the transfer window still open, both clubs are set to rival each other for Sporting CP's 23-year-old midfielder Matheus Nunes. The Blues have had the star on their radar for some time now. However, recent reports from JN (via Chelsea Chronicle) have claimed that the Anfield hierarchy are interested too.

The midfielder may have signed a new contract with the Portuguese giants, but it doesn't seem to be an issue for the European heavyweights. The Blues are keen on bringing in the youthful star, and have been in the pole position to do so. However, other clubs are also interested and the Reds are said to be one of them.

With Liverpool's consistent brilliance in every competition, Nunes could prefer a move to Anfield over Stamford Bridge. Both clubs offer strong potential to win silverware, but under Jurgen Klopp, Nunes might enjoy a more illustrious career.

