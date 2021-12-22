"When he's ready, he'll listen to offers" - David Bettoni says Zinedine Zidane 'is open to anything' amid rumors of PSG job

Zinedine Zidane's former assistant at Real Madrid, David Bettoni, has revealed that the Frenchman is open to offers from different clubs. However, he will only accept one when he is ready.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol 🎙Zinedine Zidane's 🇫🇷 assistant Bettoni: "When he's ready he'll listen to offers and we'll see who wants to sign him. I think he's open to anything and he'll decide if the club is right for him." [ @RMCsport 🎙Zinedine Zidane's 🇫🇷 assistant Bettoni: "When he's ready he'll listen to offers and we'll see who wants to sign him. I think he's open to anything and he'll decide if the club is right for him." [@RMCsport] https://t.co/oDKpSpdgD7

Zidane won three consecutive Champions League titles and one LaLiga title in his first stint as a manager for his former club Real Madrid. He then served another year in his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2018-19 season to win another La Liga title.

The statement from Bettoni was more interesting in the context of the rumors of him joining Paris Saint-Germain after a brief break from the football pitch.

Currently, the owners of the French club Paris Saint-Germain desperately want to win the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino has arguably disappointed so far at PSG, hence the owners want Zidane to take over the job. The arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos this summer has made PSG's managerial job more lucrative.

Mercato PSG @mercato_PSG 🔴🔵 PSG : Bettoni commente les rumeurs sur la possible signature de Zidane topmercato.com/290770-psg-bet… 🔴🔵 PSG : Bettoni commente les rumeurs sur la possible signature de Zidane topmercato.com/290770-psg-bet…

In an interview with Marca, Bettoni said:

"I don't know, I haven't really talked about his next destination. He said he was going to take a year off. I know Zizou very well and he doesn't think about that, I know he's with his family and when he is ready, he will listen to the offers and we will see who will want to sign him too."

Bettoni believes that Zidane would accept an offer if it is tempting and challenging for him. Bettoni added:

"I think he's open to anything and he'll decide if the club is right for him, if there's something he doesn't like, if he's competitive. There are a lot of factors. and we have to see at the end of the season where he will train."

Zidane was rumored to be joining Manchester United after the club parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the ongoing Premier League season.

Zinedine Zidane's arrival in Paris seems unlikely as he eyes a bigger role for his national team

Zidane's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain seems highly unlikely. He has reportedly set his target high as coach of the French national team. Didier Deschamps has been at the helm for quite a long time and Zidane seems to be the top contender to take the role from him.

Earlier, France national team manager Didier Deschamps had also expressed his desire for the same. Speaking to Le Monde, Deschamps said:

"The next coach could be Zizou. At one point or another, it'll be him. When you're a coach, there's no age limit. It's the results that make you last."

Also Read Article Continues below

Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane were part of the French team which won the FIFA World Cup in 1998. Zidane started his managerial role career with his former team Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Deschamps took over the charge at the national team in 2012 and won the 2018 World Cup as a manager as well.

Edited by Aditya Singh