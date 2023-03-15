"When Real Madrid calls you, you have to go" - Bacary Sagna urges Liverpool target to join the La Liga club next summer

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has urged Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham to snub Liverpool and join Real Madrid in the summer.

Bellingham has emerged as the most in-demand teenager heading into this summer's transfer window. The English midfielder is expected to leave Signal Iduna Park and a fee of over £100 million is being touted for his signature.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed his best season to date with BvB, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 33 games across competitions. Hence, the likes of Madrid and Liverpool are chasing him.

Sagna was asked by the Games Cabin about which club Bellingham should choose to join. He thinks Los Blancos are the ideal destination for him as he can replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric:

"Real Madrid is the best option for him because there are players such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić who’re ageing, so there’s going to be space for Jude in their squad and the opportunity for him to make a statement."

The former Gunners right-back reckons Bellingham possesses the tools required to be a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He insisted that once the Santiago Bernabeu giants come calling, you can't refuse:

"He has the physical and technical ability to become one of the key players for Real Madrid. When Real Madrid calls you, you have to go. I think he’s more likely to go to Real Madrid rather than return to England."

Reports recently claimed that Bellingham's father held talks with Madrid, which comes as a blow to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are long-term admirers of the teenager. They also need to refresh their midfield, with the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson in the twilight of their careers.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backs Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to join Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher has been wowed by Kvaratskhelia.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has lauded Kvaratskhelia as the most exciting player in Europe and backed him for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He told CBS Sports Golazo:

"I think he's the most exciting player in Europe. I do believe that. Very rarely do we see someone like him come along. You've seen the actual price tag he's come for [$11m/€10m/£8.8m], and right now he looks like he’ll go on and achieve anything and play for Real Madrid. You could see him in a Madrid shirt next season."

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has been in stellar form for Napoli this season, and top European sides have taken notice. The Georgian attacker has scored 13 goals and contributed 15 assists in 28 games.

Kvaratskhelia played a key role in Napoli's 4-1 win over Liverpool in the group stage of this season's UEFA Champions League. He provided an assist for Giovanni Simeone's strike. Reports claim that Los Blancos are keeping tabs on Kvaratskhelia as he continues to impress for Luciano Spalletti's side.

