Real Madrid keeping tab on 22-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to bolster their offensive ranks in the near future.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive prospects in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since joining the Gli Azzurri from Dinamo Batumi for €10 million last summer, he has netted 11 goals and contributed 14 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

A right-footed technical dribbler blessed with pace and flair, the 19-cap Georgia international has turned a lot of heads with his electric outings this term. Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal have all been linked with a permanent move for the promising left inside-forward of late.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are currently keeping tabs on Kvaratskhelia's develothe Diego at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with the intention of snapping him up. The La Liga giants are keen to break Napoli's record fee to team up the youngster with Karim Benzema.

However, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis could prove to be a headache for the Santiago Bernabeu side due to his tough negotiating tactics. The Serie A leaders are expected to demand a transfer fee of over €100 million for the Georgian's much-coveted signature.

Kvaratskhelia, who rose through the ranks of Dinamo Tbilisi, earned his name with his exploits for Rubin Kazan. Due to his seven goals and 13 assists over two terms as a teenager, he was named the Russian Premier League's Best Young Player for two successive campaigns.

However, he chose to end his three-year stint with Rubin Kazan earlier this year following the beginning of Russia's conflict with Ukraine. According to Transfermarkt, Kvaratskhelia is valued at €60 million.

Real Madrid eye €30 million shock move for highly rated Brazilian centre-back: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Zenit Saint Petersburg center-back Robert Renan, who is valued in the region of €30 million.

Renan, 19, joined Zenit on a free transfer from Corinthians last month after shining for the Brasileiro Serie A outfit in his debut campaign. He is yet to feature for Zenit since penning a deal until June 2028.

However, according to SPORT, Renan could be on the move again in the future as Juni Calafat, Real Madrid director of international football, has identified him as a transfer target. Calafat is of the opinion that the €30 million-rated Brazilian has the perfect profile for Los Blancos.

Should Renan secure a permanent transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu, he would be the seventh Brazilian signing under Calafat's instructions. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Endrick, Reinier, and Vinicius Tobias are the other players, who cost the club around €235 million.

