"When the time comes, everyone will know" - Chelsea target provides clear response when asked about possible Premier League move

Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has professed his desire to play in the Premier League but hinted that the time hasn't come yet.

Osimhen, 25, is one of the most in-form young attackers in Europe, playing a key role in Napoli's 2022-23 Serie A triumph with 26 goals and five assists in 32 games.

He has had a quieter start to the current campaign. He has seven goals and two assists in 13 league outings for a faltering Napoli side languishing in eighth place, a whopping 20 points behind runaway leaders Inter Milan (51) after 20 games.

However, he extended his contract at the reigning league champions last month, signing a deal till 2026. As per ESPN, his salary is now €10 million, while his release clause has been raised to €120-130 million.

Nevertheless, that has not dissuaded Chelsea (as per Evening Standard), but a move in the ongoing January transfer window appears unlikely without flouting FFP rules.

Meanwhile, Osimhen - on AFCON 2023 duty with Nigeria - told Sky Sport about his Premier League ambitions:

“Of course, one day I’d love to play in Premier League definitely. But for now I've other plans for my career. When the time comes, everyone will know."

Osimhen scored for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 comeback draw in Group A of their AFCON opener on Sunday (January 14). He's next expected to be in action against hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday.

What's next for Chelsea?

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are not having the best of seasons but have found some form recently. Their 1-0 home win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday was their fourth in five games across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were coming off a surprise 1-0 loss at Championship side Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg midweek. They next play the Boro at home in the second leg on January 23.

The Blues end the month with an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Aston Villa on January 26 before travelling to Premier League leaders Liverpool in the league five days later.