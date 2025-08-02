When will Bryan Mbuemo make his Manchester United debut? Club provide update ahead of Everton pre-season friendly

Manchester United have confirmed that new signing Bryan Mbeumo will make his debut for the club in the upcoming pre-season friendly against Everton. The Red Devils face the Toffees on Sunday, August 3, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ruben Amorim's team have been in fine form in pre-season so far. They started with a 2-1 win over West Ham United, before picking up a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Interestingly, Mbeumo was absent from both games after completing a move from Brentford last month. Manchester United reportedly paid £71m for the 25-year-old, who arrives with a proven Premier League record.

Mbeumo is part of the Red Devils' pre-season squad, and has been working hard behind the scenes to build his fitness. The Cameroonian has been engaged in an individual development program by the English giants to prepare him for the upcoming campaign.

Mbeumo was sensational for the Bees last season, racking in 20 goals and nine assists from 42 games across competitions. With Matheus Cunha also roped in from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the summer, Manchester United are preparing to unleash a new look attack next season. Fans could get a glimpse of the new No. 19 this weekend, with the club now confirming that Mbeumo will be part of the squad to face Everton.

Will Manchester United sell Rasmus Hojlund this summer?

Manchester United are ready to offload Rasmus Hojlund for just £30m this summer, according to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft. The Danish striker has blown hot and cold since arriving at Old Trafford from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 in a reported £72m fee.

Last season, Hojlund managed just four goals from 32 games in the Premier League, with Ruben Amorim's team finishing 15th in the league table. The Red Devils are eager to rope in a proven striker before the start of the new campaign, adding to speculation regarding the 22-year-old's future.

It now appears that Manchester United have lost patience with Hojlund and are ready to let him go for a reduced fee. A move away from the constant scrutiny at Old Trafford could also be a blessing for the young striker, who has lost a lot of his confidence in recent times.

Recent reports have suggested that the Premier League giants have already identified RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as Hojlund's possible replacement. The Red Devils, though, will face competition from Newcastle United in the race.

