When will Christopher Nkunku return for Chelsea? Report reveals Frenchman's possible return date

Anticipation has reached a fever-high at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea summer signing Christopher Nkunku is nearer to a return to the pitch. Sidelined by a grievous knee injury during pre-season, the Frenchman has been entirely absent from the Blues' lineup.

Now, following Mauricio Pochettino's update on his fitness, a report has revealed Nkunku's possible return date.

After his £52 million move from RB Leipzig, Nkunku had to undergo surgical intervention. This has stalled his inaugural appearance in a Chelsea shirt.

However, earlier this week, Nkunku was spotted donning full training attire on the club's training grounds (via Football London), showing that he was quite near to a return.

The goal-starved Chelsea lineup could be on the cusp of rejuvenation, according to Mauricio Pochettino. The Chelsea manager is excited at the prospect of adding Nkunku's potency to the frontline, as he revealed in his press conference ahead of their Brentford clash on the weekend. He said (via Football London):

"He was the player when you see the goals from last season. It's a player that can provide goals and I think we are missing goals. We think he's a player that can be important for us because he proved he can score."

When asked about a fitness update, Pochettino tantalized supporters with a hint of his imminent return:

"He is doing well. I think he is close, I hope he can be involved soon, maybe after the international break. Maybe not, not sure."

According to the same report, Pochettino's remarks suggest that Nkunku could be slotted into the squad for their November 25 showdown against Newcastle United at St. James' Park. The international hiatus affords the Frenchman valuable time to fine-tune his fitness levels.

Should he miss the Newcastle outing, the date could be December 3 when Chelsea host Brighton.

Chelsea prepare move to reclaim prodigy Miles Leaburn

Latest reports emanating from South London Press (via Football Transfers) suggest that the Blues are mulling over a sentimental reunion with Miles Leaburn. He is a former academy striker who has been plying his trade at Charlton Athletic.

Leaburn is more than just another name to come through the club's youth system. The teenager's exit in 2019 saw him opt to sign with Charlton Athletic, the very club where his father carved out a legacy.

Far from being a mere sentimental journey, Leaburn has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with at the League One level.

During his maiden season in Charlton's senior squad, he turned heads with an impressive haul of 12 goals. This season, he's off to a promising start with three goals in a mere eight appearances. Given Stamford Bridge's recent pivot towards nurturing potential, the interest in Leaburn is compelling.