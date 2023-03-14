When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? Exploring Portugal captain's options after Al-Nassr 

Cristiano Ronaldo is now in the twilight of his career at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese icon joined Faris Najd in January after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United.

Ronaldo is still turning back the years at the age of 38. He has scored an impressive eight goals and contributed two assists in just eight appearances across competitions.

However, as the clock ticks down on his playing career, many ponder what lies in Ronaldo's future. His contract with Al Nassr expires in 2025. The Saudi club's manager Rudi Garcia claimed that he would return to Europe once his spell in Riyadh ends.

Where does Ronaldo's future lie beyond his time at Mrsool Park? Here we take a look at his potential options.

Cristiano Ronaldo heads to the MLS

Ronaldo stunned the world by heading out of Europe for the first time in his career when he joined Al Nassr. However, he revealed after heading to Saudi that he had turned down approaches from the MLS.

The Portuguese forward said he had offers from Europe, Brazil, Australia, and the United States. The MLS has regularly featured some of the greatest players in history, including David Beckham and Wayne Rooney. Yet, Ronaldo arriving in the United States would usurp any legendary talent that has played in the MLS. Inter Miami are the franchise to watch with regard to a potential move for the Real Madrid great.

Cristiano Ronaldo heads back to the Premier League with Newcastle United

Ronaldo could join the Magpies.

Speculation grew upon Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr that he had a clause placed in his contract. The clause was that he could join Newcastle if they qualified for the Champions League next season.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe rubbished those suggestions, saying:

"We wish Cristiano all the best in his new venture but there's no truth in that from our perspective."

However, seeing Ronaldo in the black-and-white stripes of Newcastle is not completely out of the equation. The Premier League club are owned by a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, and PCP Capital Partners. Given their ties to the Saudi Pro League, if the Portuguese wants a Premier League return, St James' Park may be calling.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Sporting CP

Ronaldo could decide to return home.

Ronaldo began his illustrious career at boyhood club Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga. He featured just 31 times, scoring five goals and providing six assists. He was already a hot property in 2004 and impressed in a friendly against Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson soon lured him away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

However, Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has regularly hinted that she desires a return for her son to Sporting before he ends his career. He may need to take a significant wage cut, though, as the Portuguese side do not boast the required finances. He currently sits on a reported £178 million a year at Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo decides to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo has already suggested that he will not be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He told Talk TV last November:

"I want to play two years more, three years more. So two or three years maximum."

The option that many football fans dread is that Ronaldo decides to call time on his incredible career. He has become a footballing icon but as he nears his forties, retirement is closer than ever before.

Poll : 0 votes