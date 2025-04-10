"When will this end?", "Going to be a long night" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star's inclusion in XI for Warsaw clash

Chelsea fans online were left disappointed with the inclusion of Christopher Nkunku in their starting XI to face Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Conference League. The Blues will face the Polish side in the quarter-final first leg in an away clash on April 10.

Enzo Maresca opted for a slightly different starting XI against Legia Warsaw, with Filip Jorgensen guarding the goal. Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Josh Acheampong form the backline. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Reece James form the midfield. Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, and Tyrique George form the attacking line-up with Christopher Nkunku leading the front three.

Fans took to X to react to Christopher Nkunku's inclusion in the starting XI, with some preferring options like Shumaira Mheuka over him. One X user wrote:

"Nkunku ball tonight 😔. When will this end?"

"Why does Nkunku deserve to start over Mheuka?" another user questioned.

"wtf is Nkunku still doing here," a fan jibed.

"Nkunku as a 9 doesn’t work. This man doesn’t learn!," another netizen opined.

Fans continued to doubt Nkunku's inclusion:

"It’s going to be a long night. Nkunku Starts," a user chimed in.

"Why is Nkunku still playing for Chelsea?," a fan asked.

"Half-hearted Nkunku isn't gonna be fun," another person wrote.

Christopher Nkunku has contributed 14 goals and five assists in 39 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season. He has been employed in various roles in the attack, including on the left and as a centre-forward.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca addresses Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson's inclusion in the starting XI against Legia Warsaw

Brentford FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference (h/t BBC), Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked about the potential inclusion of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson in the XI against Warsaw. Both players were excluded from the XI in the 0-0 draw against Brentford in the Premier League (April 6) but came on as substitutes.

"Probably from outside, you receive in the wrong way the reason why Cole and Nico didn't play. It wasn't because we wanted them to play tomorrow. It was to start the game in one way and finish in another," Maresca said.

Maresca's plans are now clear, as Cole Palmer has returned to the XI while Nicolas Jackson remains on the bench. The Senegal international could come in as a substitute if Chelsea decides to go forward with a more attacking mindset.

Apart from Jackson, Maresca has also preserved some other usual starters on the bench, including Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and Pedro Neto. The Blues will be desperate to score more in the first leg so they can have a relaxed second leg and eventually have a fair shot at the Conference League title this season.

