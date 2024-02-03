When will Thiago be back in the Liverpool matchday squad? Fresh reports emerge on Spanish midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has finally returned to the first-team training with the club for the first time this season.

The Spanish midfielder suffered a hip injury back in April 2023. He had to undergo surgery and has been out of action since then. Thiago hasn't featured for the Reds this season but recently returned to first-team training.

Before their 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea at Anfield on January 31, Klopp said about Thiago in a press conference:

“Thiago trained for the first time which was an incredible moment after all the months. He needs time but it was a wonderful sign.”

Liverpool will next face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4). However, as per journalist Daveockop, Thiago will be unavailable for the match. The Spaniard is expected to return to the matchday squad in their home clash against Burnley on February 10.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich for a reported £20 million in 2020. He has made just 97 appearances for them amidst recurring injury issues, having missed around 100 games.

The Spaniard's contract with the Reds expires in the summer and he is expected to leave as a free agent. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and Flamengo have been linked with a potential move for Thiago.

Jurgen Klopp provides Darwin Nunez injury update ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Liverpool's clash against Arsenal, having picked up a foot injury in their 4-1 win over Chelsea on January 31. In a pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Nunez left the stadium in a protective boot and needs to be assessed ahead of Sunday.

Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

“A little side story, which you probably didn’t know: I don’t know if Darwin is available or not Because Darwin had, after 20 minutes, somebody stepped on his foot. It was very painful after the game.

“He only took [his] boot off after the game, because he didn’t want to see before. He knew there was something. So he left the stadium in a boot – and it was not a football boot."

He added:

“Nothing broke, X-ray clear, but swollen. We have to see if we can get his foot back into a boot or not, because we all know that takes time. I didn’t see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.”

Nunez has registered 11 goals and 11 assists in 34 games across competitions for Liverpool this season. Against Chelsea, he became the first player on record to hit the woodwork four times in one Premier League game.

The Reds, meanwhile, are first in the league standings, five points above third-placed Arsenal. Hence, the clash on Sunday could be a potential title decider.

