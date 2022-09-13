“When there will be updates, you will know from me and no one else” - PSG target reacts to talk of signing new contract

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Milan Skriniar has reacted to speculation that he is set to sign a new contract with Inter Milan.

Sportmediaset (via Football-Italia) reports that Skriniar is set to become the highest-paid player at Inter by signing a new deal at the San Siro.

The Slovakian defender was heavily linked with PSG throughout the summer but a move failed to formulate.

He has reacted to reports suggesting that he is set to extend his stay with the Serie A side, saying (via Fabrizio Romano)

“I never speak about my contract here in public. It’s not the right place to discuss about it. When there will be updates, you will know from me and no one else."

ENJOY INTER TRANSFERS 🔁 @EnjoyInter 🎙 Marotta: “ #Skriniar has great character, he’s a genuine professional and knows how to handle these situations. We’ll start dealing with the extension as soon as possible and I’m confident regarding his contract extension.” 🎙 Marotta: “#Skriniar has great character, he’s a genuine professional and knows how to handle these situations. We’ll start dealing with the extension as soon as possible and I’m confident regarding his contract extension.” https://t.co/euknAhrXpd

Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 for £30.6 million and has been a mainstay in the I Nerazzurri's side ever since.

The centre-back has made 222 appearances and won the Serie A title in 2021.

His performances have seen him touted as one of the best defenders in European football for a number of years.

PSG thought they had their man this summer as they pursued the Slovakian for a long period of time but failed to successfully lure him to the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier has commented on the failed pursuit of the defender, saying:

"We have suffered a lot of departures, loans. Of course, Milan Skriniar was a player we identified. We thought we were close to an agreement at one point, but the prices went up as time went on."

He added:

"I can understand our president, because paying such a transfer amount for a player at the end of the contract in a year is huge. I am in constant contact with my president and Luis Campos."

Skriniar has a year left to run on his current deal with Inter, hence the Serie A side are pushing for an extension.

PSG in red-hot form despite not signing Skriniar

A fantastic start to the season for Galtier's men

PSG are defensively shutting out teams with ease in Ligue 1 having only conceded four goals in their first seven league fixtures.

They have won all but one of those games with the front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi flourishing.

Galtier has chopped and changed at the back, with Danilo Pereira perhaps surprisingly being given a regular role.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are proving to be a formidable backline for the Ligue 1 champions.

