"Where is the decency?" - National team director launches astonishing attack on Barcelona for harassing 31-year-old

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has received support from the director of the Danish Players Association, Michael Sahl Hansen, following the club's harsh treatment of the player. The Denmark international is an unwanted figure at the Nou Camp and Xavi Hernandez does not want him in the squad for next season.

The striker was conveyed this message by the club towards the end of last season but has now been asked to leave the club this summer. However, the 31-year-old has refused to comply with those orders and wants to run down his contract at Barcelona, which lasts until 2024. Following Braithwaite's stubborn stance, the Blaugrana have ostracized him to force him through the exit door.

The Dane was left out of the squad that traveled to the United States for the pre-season tour and is also without a jersey number for this campaign. The player is well within his rights to see out the remaining duration of his contract and deserves to be treated fairly. Sahl Hansen echoed these thoughts and has attacked Barcelona for their harassment of the striker.

The director of the Danish Players Association said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"The treatment Martin is experiencing is completely unreasonable. Something that probably lies between bullying and harassment. It is shameful how FC Barcelona is trying to get him out of his contract, out of his job. A player who came to their rescue when they were under pressure is now in disgrace. Where is the decency?"

Braithwaite signed for the Blaugrana in 2020 from La Liga side Leganes, when the club were in need of attacking reinforcements but could not spend lavishly. He did not end up becoming a regular starter but nonetheless chipped in with some important goal contributions.

In his 58 appearances for the La Liga giants, the 31-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided five assists. As such, the Catalans haven't broken any rules with the player and hence there is not much that the Danish Players Association could do with an intervention.

Sahl Hansen insists that both parties must continue to live up to their end of the bargain. He added:

"A contract is a contract and FC Barcelona and Martin committed for two more years. Martin must continue to live up to his end of the bargain. And so must FC Barcelona. And besides, it would be up to one of the biggest clubs in the world to treat its players with greater respect."

Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Barcelona target Marcos Alonso

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is in line to become Blaugrana's next summer signing, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have already been agreed between the La Liga giants and the Spaniard for four months now and he will join on a three-year long contract.

However, the deal will not cross the dotted line until the Catalans manage to register Jules Kounde with La Liga. He is the only player whose registration is pending and the club will not sign any other player until the Frenchman's process is done.

