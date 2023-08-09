“Where is the justice?” – Manchester City fan urges UEFA to intervene as he makes huge claim on Arsenal transfers

A Manchester City fan, Professor TREBLE, has launched a bizarre accusation at Arsenal.

He wants the European football governing body to investigate the source of the Gunners' funds, with Mikel Arteta and Co. spending more than any other club this summer.

TREBLE said that without a Premier League win in nearly two decades and having never won the UEFA Champions League, the source of the club's funds for their expensive summer transfer business is questionable. Calling for "justice", he said:

"UEFA needs to get involved. Arsenal spending more than any club despite no European or league trophy. Where are they getting the money coming from? Not won a league in 20 years, never won UCL. Where is the justice?"

As of August 3, Arsenal have spent €231.6 million (as per Football Transfers), which is nearly €70 million more than the second highest spenders, Al-Hilal (€163 million).

The next highest spending team is Paris Saint-Germain, who are third in the list, having spent €159.5 million. Tottenham Hotspur (€136.3 million) and Real Madrid (€128 million) round out the top five.

Three players - Declan Rice (€116.6 million), Kai Havertz (€75 million) and Jurrien Timber (€40 million) - account for the Gunners' summer business so far.

It's pertinent to note that Arteta and Co. defied expectations last season - finishing five points behind champions Manchester City - to return to the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

"We're here to win trophies for this football club" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after Community Shield win

Arsenal won the Community Shield.

Arsenal started their 2023-24 season with a piece of a silvervare, beating reigning treble winners Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6).

Cole Palmer gave City the lead 13 minutes from time before Leandro Trossard netted a dramatic equaliser in the 11th minute of second half injury time to force penalties. The Gunners won the ensuing shootout 4-1 to take home their 17th Community Shield.

An ecstatic boss Mikel Arteta said following the win:

"It’s great. That’s the reason we’re here, to win trophies for this football club and make it successful. Just the joy of seeing so many happy and proud people, seeing the connection again, doing it at Wembley in front of our supporters feels very different and it was great."

The Gunners begin their new Premier League campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).