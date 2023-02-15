Where was Lionel Messi born? Exploring PSG superstar’s humble beginnings in Argentina

Lionel Messi, who currently plies his trade for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. Born into a middle-class family, Messi had humble beginnings.

He initially joined Newell's Old Boys Youth club. The prodigy, however, was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency. His parents decided to give him treatment with growth hormone injections. However, they were unable to pay $900 per month for the treatment.

Argentine club River Plate were interested in signing Messi. But they were reluctant to pay his medical bills. Once spotted by Barcelona's youth team scouts, the Blaugrana offered to pay for his treatment. Messi's parents, Jorge and Celia, crossed the Atlantic to start a new home in Catalunya.

Lionel Messi left an incredible legacy in Barcelona. Here's what he once said about the Catalan club (via SportMob):

“I made a lot of sacrifices by leaving Argentina, leaving my family to start a new life. But everything I did, I did for football, to achieve my dream. That’s why I didn’t go out partying, or do a lot of other things, Barcelona is my life.

"They have brought me to where I am today. I could not leave, I don’t want to leave. I know the Premier League is very good. But I cannot see myself playing in England because my heart is with Barcelona, always.”

Many believe the PSG superstar sealed his legacy as the greatest player of all time with the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Diego Maradona foresaw his incredible talent as he once said;

“I have seen the player who will inherit my place in Argentine football and his name is Messi. Messi is a genius, and he can become an even better player.”

Maradona further spoke about Messi's style of play:

“The ball stays glued to his foot; I’ve seen great players in my career, but I’ve never seen anyone with Messi’s ball control.”

Lionel Messi is currently on the final months of his PSG contract

Lionel Messi left Barcelona to join PSG after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules.

His current contract expires at the end of the season. He is yet to sign an extension.

L'Equipe journalist Florent Torchut reported that the negotiations will intensify after PSG's first leg UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi's PSG are currently trailing Bayern by a scoreline of 1-0.

