"Where are Mbappe haters now", "Finally arrived" - Social media reacts as Kylian Mbappe scores brace for Real Madrid in Betis win

Kylian Mbappe has finally scored his first La Liga goals for Real Madrid. The Frenchman's brace helped Los Blancos claim a 2-0 win against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, September 1.

After a goalless first half, Mbappe found the back of the net from an assist by Federico Valverde in the 67th minute. Real were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute which the 25-year-old successfully coverted to secure the three points.

Several fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's performance and heaped praise on the Frenchman. Here are some of their reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Where are mbappe haters now."

Another added:

"He has finally arrived! 🤩🔥"

"Good victory 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Mbappe finally scored 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," chimed in another.

One account posted:

"Ooh mbappe with both goals what a brace."

Another tweeted:

"Kylian Mbappe has arrived."

"Finally a Victory with Mbappe's Brace ♥️✨ i was fed up of those draws ," posted another.

One user wrote:

"WE NEEDED THESE 3 POINTS!!! HALA MADRID!!!!!"

While another wrote:

"I wasn’t familiar with his game what a player."

Real Madrid are currently second on the La Liga table with eight points from four matches. Their great rivals Barcelona sit comfortably at the top with 12 points.

Kylian Mbappe opens up after Real Madrid win 2-0 against Real Betis

Kylian Mbappe spoke after the match about his performance. When asked about the first goal, the French superstar credited midfielder Federico Valverde, who provided the assist (via @theMadridZone on X):

"My first goal? It was all Fede Valverde."

When asked about his position on the field, Mbappe said:

"My position? I can adapt. The important thing is to know how to move. I played like that a bit in Paris. I can play anywhere in attack."

Mbappe also had a message for Real Madrid fans following the match.

"Hello Madridistas, we are at the Bernabeu. I am very happy for the win and my goals. Hala Madrid," he said.

Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in their next La Liga fixture on September 14 at the Reale Arena. The European champions will then kick off their Champions League campaign against VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 17 .

