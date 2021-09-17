Where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in USA?

Chelsea return to action in the Premier League when they face Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday. The match can be streamed live at 11:30 AM in the USA via Peacock Premium.

The Blues, who are currently second in the points table, secured a win over Zenit during their Champions League opener on Tuesday and will be keen to continue their form.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have not been in the best of form since the international break. Spurs were reduced to 10 men and handed a 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in their last Premier League outing. Tottenham followed that result up with another disappointing one as they failed to beat Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Nuno Espirito Santo is under pressure to try and produce a result against Chelsea, but based on form Tottenham's chances look bleak. The north Londoners are also plagued by injuries as they aim to host their city rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Team News

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will be available for selection against Tottenham on Sunday. The Blues opted against risking the Frenchman during the Champions League game in a bid to keep him fresh for the upcoming game. Kante had also missed Chelsea's previous Premier League outing against Aston Villa.

However, Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic, who picked up an injury during the international break with the USA men's national soccer team.

Tottenham have bigger problems when it comes to injuries though. Talismanic forward Son Heung-min is expected to be unavailable due to a calf problem, while the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are also doubtful. Additionally, defender Japhet Tanganga has been suspended after he was sent off in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Tottenham are just one point behind Chelsea. But due to the sheer competition in the Premier League, the London rivals are separated by four teams between them in the table.

If Tottenham are to secure an unlikely win, they will need to produce a strong display, especially from their attackers. But considering the fact that Chelsea have conceded just one goal so far this term and with Spurs finding the back of the net just thrice, their task seems onerous. This fixture has produced some memorable contests in the recent past and could yet be entertaining.

