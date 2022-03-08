Where and when will the UEFA Champions League final 2022 be played? 

The final of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign will be played at the Stade de France in Paris on the 28th of May 2022. Initially, the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg was chosen as the venue, but due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UEFA called for an emergency meeting in late February and decided to change the venue.

In an extraordinary meeting that was held on the 24th of February, the governing body decided that it would be best advised to arrange an alternative venue for the final due to the developing geopolitical situation. In an elaborate statement, UEFA confirmed on the 25th of February that the final would indeed be held in Paris.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



🏟 Stade de France, May 28, h21. Official. Uefa have moved the Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris.🏟 Stade de France, May 28, h21. Official. Uefa have moved the Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris. 🏆🇫🇷 #UCL🏟 Stade de France, May 28, h21. https://t.co/Rz6pst9sgr

"The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.

"The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.

2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign could witness grandstand finish

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea are currently the kings of the continent, having beaten Premier League side Manchester City in the final last year. The Blues face Lille in the Round of 16 of the competition and are expected to go through, but Thomas Tuchel's side aren't widely regarded as one of the favorites to win the UCL this time around.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi won his first Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 when he was wearing the number 30 shirt and the final was at the Stade de France. Now 16 years later, he's wearing the number 30 shirt with PSG and the Champions League final is at the Stade de France. Lionel Messi won his first Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 when he was wearing the number 30 shirt and the final was at the Stade de France. Now 16 years later, he's wearing the number 30 shirt with PSG and the Champions League final is at the Stade de France. https://t.co/MG3ADQ89S6

Manchester City are in the mix once again, while Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded squad have shown their class on the grandest stage. The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also in the mix, so the business end of the UCL campaign could be one to behold.

Which one of these European giants will come out on top? Only time will tell.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian