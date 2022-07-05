"Which is why he's coming to Chelsea and going to live in Sunningdale" - Blues fan Kevin Pietersen responds to Piers Morgan after Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently responded to a tweet by Piers Morgan about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. In his tweet, Pietersen, a Chelsea fan, expressed his excitement at the likelihood of the Portuguese's possible move to Stamford Bridge.

Undoubtedly one of the best footballers ever, the 37 year old striker's future at Manchester United looks uncertain. Understandably, speculations surrounding his next club have been rife with Chelsea being regarded as a possible destination.

Earlier, Piers Morgan, a Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy and Arsenal fan, had put out a tweet in favor of the Manchester United ace's exit.

He slammed the Red Devils in his tweet, blaming their lack of ambition and effort as the reason behind the 37-year old's intention to leave.

Morgan wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of United because they don’t share his ferocious ambition & will to win. Especially some of the cocky, lazy younger players whose egos, unlike his, are writing cheques their performances don’t cash. That’s the real story."

Pietersen chimed in, taking an indirect dig at Man United and their squad. His reply read:

"Which is why he’s coming to Chelsea and going to live in Sunningdale…"

This isn't the first time Pietersen has expressed his desire to see the Portugal international in Chelsea's colors. Last month, on his 42nd birthday, the retired batsman wished for the Blues to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. He tweeted:

"All I want for my birthday is @Cristiano signing for @ChelseaFC"

Today, he shared another tweet where he suggested that the former Real Madrid striker belongs to the west London club and even took a dig at Erik ten Hag. Pietersen tweeted:

"Chelsea has a defence, a midfield, a wonderful manager, Chelsea is in London and that is where @Cristiano belongs…Utd hasn’t got a defence, Utd hasn’t got a midfield, Utd have a manager no one has heard of and it’s Manchester…Do the maths!"

Former Premier League star wants Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin Pietersen is not the only one who believes that Thomas Tuchel should give the green light to the signing of CR7. Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant also shares the same opinion as the retired cricketer. Pennant believes the Blues should prioritize the Man United superstar's signing over Raheem Sterling.

As per 90min's report, the Blues are confident of signing the Manchester City forward this summer. Reflecting on the move, Pennant told talkSPORT:

"I think what you missed massively last season was goals, so if you've got a Ronaldo who was, it is fair to say, in a bang average United team and score 18 plus goals. So I know he's 37, but just look at the numbers and the goals. I think Ronaldo would be a better signing than Sterling."

