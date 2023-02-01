Which private jet does Cristiano Ronaldo have? Al-Nassr star looking to reportedly sell current private jet and buy bigger one 

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest athletes in the world. The Portuguese legend has a taste for the most luxurious experiences on the planet, and flying private is one of them.

Ronaldo has been flying private since the early days of his career but did not commit to buying a private plane till 2015. According to The Mirror, the then-Real Madrid superstar splurged a whopping $25 million to buy the Gulfstream G200 — a limited edition plane of which there were only 250 units. Ronaldo’s Gulfstream G200 can accommodate up to four passengers and a small crew.

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo was eager to upgrade to something larger, which led to his decision to sell the Gulfstream. It has now been reported that the former Manchester United superstar has finally found a buyer roughly seven months after it was first put up for sale (July 2022).

The selling price and the name of the buyer have not yet been disclosed. It will also be interesting to see which aircraft Ronaldo upgrades to if he goes through with the sale of his Gulfstream G200.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent, is set to remain in Saudi Arabia till June 2025. According to multiple sources, the 37-year-old is set to earn $200 million per year at his new club.

Roman Weidenfeller picks between PSG’s Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate has been dominating headlines for nearly two decades. Almost every renowned sporting personality has taken sides, with former Germany international Roman Weindenfeller becoming the latest to cast his vote.

When asked to take his pick between the two most accomplished players of this generation, Weindenfeller sided with Messi, owing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s current form.

Speaking to Khelnow, he said:

“Very obvious, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (best players I shared the pitch with). Maybe now Lionel Messi, as he has won everything you can win in football (after the World Cup 2022 win).”

Messi, who scored seven goals and claimed three assists at the World Cup in Qatar, has been in stunning form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) too. In 22 games, he has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored only once in Qatar as Portugal crashed out in the quarterfinals. In club football, Ronaldo has appeared in 18 games in the 2022-23 season, scoring thrice and providing two assists.

