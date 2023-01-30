Who is Anna Lewandowska? Meet Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's wife who is a 3-time karate World Champion

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has fought his way to the top of European football, but his wife Anna Lewandowska also has a fighting spirit. Here is the Polish karateka's story.

Anna Lewandowski was born on September 7, 1988, to Polish parents Bogdan Stachurski and Maria. She met Robert Lewandowski in 2008 when he played for Polish outfit Znicz Pruszków.

The couple married in 2013 and share two children Klara, 5, and Laura, 2. The 34-year-old works as a nutritionist. However, she still offers advice and expertise to karate fighters on the rise. She boasts two master's degrees. Anna graduated from the Academy of Physical Education in Warsaw, defending her thesis in 2012. Robert Lewandowski wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of his wife. The Pole won three World Championships and six European Championships during her active karate career.

She is also the Barcelona forward's nutritionist and spoke of the importance of a healthy diet and exercise when speaking to BILD (via the Daily Star):

"The most important thing is training and nutrition. We refrain from lactose and wheat flour. It's about quality food. Pancakes, brownies, vegetable spaghetti, porridge or millet. We also like to eat high-quality fish."

Robert Lewandowski's diet has worked wonders. The Blaugrana striker has bagged 22 goals in 24 appearances across competitions this season. He has bagged 531 goals in 700 games during his illustrious club career.

Robert Lewandowski has become frustrated playing alongside Ferran Torres at Barcelona

The veteran striker is not enjoying playing alongside Torres.

The Polish forward has been a huge hit at the Nou Camp since joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer for €45 million. He has been at the forefront of Xavi's side's pursuit of the La Liga title. The Blaugrana are top of the league, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

However, reports claim that the Polish frontman has grown tired of playing with Torres in Barca's attack. He believes the former Manchester City attacker offers absolutely nothing. The Barcelona hierarchy have admitted that the Spaniard's signing has been a failure.

Torres has made 23 appearances, scoring five goals and providing an assist. He joined Barcelona from City in January 2022 for €55 million. Reports suggest he could be in line for a departure from the Nou Camp.

Barca are reportedly willing to offload the Spaniard and Ousmane Dembele to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus. His contract in Catalonia runs until 2027, and he is valued at €35 million.

