Barcelona prepared to sell Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele to sign 25-year-old forward: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offload Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Blaugrana are keen on the Italian and may look to make the most of the uncertain financial situation at the Allianz Stadium.

Chiesa, 25, has attracted interest from several European sides as he has been impressive for Juve. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in eight games across competitions this season. His lack of game time is due to a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in January last year.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are seriously interested in signing Chiesa. So much so that they are willing to sell Torres, 25, and Dembele, 25, to lure him to the Nou Camp.

Torres has featured 23 times, scoring five goals and providing an assist, while Dembele has bagged eight goals and seven assists in 27 appearances. The latter only signed a new deal at Barca last summer, which expires in 2024.

90min reports that Arsenal turned to Torres after they were beaten to the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk by Chelsea. However, since that report, they have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were reportedly interested in signing Dembele last year when his contract expired. However, he signed an extension with Barca.

Juve's stance over Chiesa is that the player is not for sale, but that may change if the Old Lady fail to finish in the top four this season. A 15-point deduction has hit them due to allegations over their transfer dealings.

Barcelona may reignite interest in Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona could return for Azpilicueta.

Barcelona were keen to sign Chelsea captain Azpilicueta last summer, but the veteran defender signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard even admitted that he held talks with Barca boss Xavi over a potential move.

The Blaugrana instead lured Arsenal's Hector Bellerin to the Nou Camp on a free transfer. However, his arrival has been disappointing, making just seven appearances in all competitions. Versatile defensive duo Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde have been used in the role.

According to SPORT, Barcelona may reignite their interest in Azpilicueta, who has fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter. Reece James has displaced him at right-back. The defender has featured 24 times this season, helping the Blues keep eight clean sheets. He may be persuaded on a move back to his native country as he may expect to play more minutes.

