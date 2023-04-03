Who is Bruno Saltor? Ex-Brighton man will take charge of Chelsea on interim basis after Graham Potter's sacking 

Former Brighton & Hove Albion player Bruno Saltor will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis as Graham Potter has been sacked as the manager.

The Spaniard used to play as a right-back during his career and represented clubs like Espanyol, Almeria, Valencia, and Brighton. Saltor has previously served as the youth development coach for Brighton.

When Potter was appointed as the new Chelsea manager earlier in the season, Salter followed him to the club. He will now take charge of the west Londoners on an interim basis until a permanent new coach is appointed.

Saltor played 235 games for Brighton, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists.

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Efhbali reacted to Graham Potter's sacking

Graham Potter remained in charge of the Blues for 31 matches, winning 12 of those, drawing eight, and losing 11.

The Stamford Bridge club's co-controlling owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, reacted to Potter's sacking, saying (via the Blues' website):

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

They further added:

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarterfinal ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Multiple reports suggest that Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are among the favorites to take charge of the Blues. Nagelsmann was recently sacked by Bayern Munich. Pochettino's last club was Paris Saint-Germain. He parted ways with PSG at the end of last season.

Poll : 0 votes