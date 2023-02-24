Who can Manchester United face in Europa League Round of 16? Possible opponents revealed

Manchester United beat Barcelona 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday (and 4-3 on aggregate) to progress to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils are in fine form under Erik ten Hag and will be keen to extend their good run in Europe. Here are the possible opponents United can face in the next round:

Fenerbahce

Ferencvaros

Feyenoord

Freiburg

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

Union Saint-Gilloise

United cannot face domestic (English) opponents in the last 16, which rules out the possibility of a clash with Arsenal.

The Red Devils have already faced Real Sociedad this season in the group stages, with the two sides exchanging 1-0 wins. Fenerbahce would present an interesting return for former United striker Joshua King, who has scored against the Red Devils for Bournemouth.

Manchester United enjoy comeback win against Barcelona

Manchester United were pitted against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoffs.

The first leg ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou last week. Barcelona took an early lead in the second leg, courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski penalty. United, though, came out all guns blazing in the second half, scoring twice to move into the lead. Fred scored the equaliser for the Red Devils, while substitute Antony netting the winner with a brilliant first-time shot.

They held on to win 2-1 and 4-3 on aggregate to go through to the next round. Manchester United are in line to win their first trophy under Erik ten Hag on Sunday (February 26) when they play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

They're also in contention to win the FA Cup, where they play West Ham United in the next round. The Red Devils are also only five points off the Premier League summit, having played a game than leaders Arsenal.

It's turning out to be a season of major potential for United and Ten Hag, who took over at the club under dire circumstances.

