Who is Carlos Borges? Meet Manchester City prospect valued at £11 million wanted by Premier League rivals

According to ESPN, Nottingham Forest are interested in Manchester City youngster Carlos Boges. The 19-year-old was in extraordinary form for City's under-23 side last season.

He scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists across competitions and led the Cityzens to Premier League 2 glory. Boges is reportedly keen on first-team football now.

However, given City have a plethora of world-class attacking options in their ranks, first-team opportunities at the Etihad could be difficult. Hence, Boges could be on the move. Nottingham Forest are interested in the youngster, who's valued at €11 million.

Carlos Boges was borh in Sintra, Portugal. He has represented the Portugal national team at youth levels. He plays as a left winger for Manchester City's youth team.

What Lionel Messi said about Manchester City's treble-winning manager Pep Guardiola?

Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to the treble in the recently concluded 2022-23 season. He has now won the treble with two clubs, becoming the first manager ever to do so. He also won City their first UEFA Champions League.

Inter Miami-bound legendary attacker Lionel Messi played under Guardiola at Barcelona. Messi racked up astonishing numbers under the Spaniard, bagging 211 goals and 94 assists in 219 games across competitions.

Messi spoke about Guardiola's success at City this season, especially after their Champions League win last weekend (via GOAL):

"I'm still in contact with (Guardiola). Winning the Champions League this time shows that he is the best coach in the world. He deserved to win the Champions League."

Since his arrival in England, Guardiola has made City the best club in England. However, European glory eluded them till they ended that on Saturday (June 10) by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Having already won the Premier League and FA Cup, Guardiola's City emulated Manchester United (1998-99) as the only English clubs to win the continental treble.

Guardiola still has two years remaining in his contract with Manchester City. According to the Guardian, the Spaniard could look to leave after the end of his stint in 2025. For any manager succeeding Guardiola at City, the expectations would be huge.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes