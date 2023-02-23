Who is Carol Anthony? Meet Liverpool legend’s pop singer girlfriend who is 22 years younger than him

Carol Anthony has been with Liverpool legend Ian Rush since 2013. The pair started dating after Rush's split with his long-time wife Tracey in 2012.

Anthony, who is 22 years younger than Rush, is a model and a pop singer and has also played parts in Bollywood movies. She produces music under the name 'Havana'.

Anthony has no issues with the age gap between herself and Ian Rush. She once told the Sunday People:

"I have always been a Liverpool fan. I watched Ian play on TV when I was younger. My whole family are Liverpool fans. But I don’t see an age gap. I did once or twice when we first got together but I don’t any more. I’m trying to stop my ageing process but I think Ian looks better than ever.”

Rush had a glittering career for the Reds, scoring 336 goals and providing 75 assists in 648 games for the Merseyside club. He is still the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Rush also represented Juventus, Leeds United, and Newcastle United during his career.

Liverpool suffer devastating defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp's side were battered 5-2 by Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on February 21.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the 14th minute, the Reds were blitzed by the defending European champions and suffered a humiliating defeat at home.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to the defeat, telling the media after the game (via Liverpool's official website):

"I really think everything was pretty obvious tonight; I think we gave all five goals away and that means we could have done better there, but they were all obviously different. The start in the game, in our situation where we are, it is really important that we see positive steps - and I think the first half was, besides the two goals we conceded, the best we've played for probably the whole season."

Klopp further added:

"The first goal we conceded we have to defend better, there were enough players around, nobody puts a foot in and stuff like this. It's very tight and it is just a world-class moment from Vinicius then as well, but I think it is obvious we can defend it better."

Liverpool will return to action on February 25 as they take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League away clash.

