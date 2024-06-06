Who is Fabian Hurzeler? Meet 31-year-old American manager linked with Brighton move

Fabian Hurzeler is making waves as one of the finest young managers in German football. The 31-year-old American-born Hurzeler led St. Pauli to Bundesliga promotion last season by winning the 2. Bundesliga title.

Born in Texas, US, to a Swiss father and German mother, he plied his trade in the lower echelons of German football. He was teammates with Emre Can for Bayern Munich's youth team and is of the same age as Germany internationals Antonio Rudiger and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

His success in the early days of his managerial career has elicited comparisons with former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann. But Hurzeler - the youngest-ever St. Pauli coach at 29 (December 2022) wants to chart out his own course.

"I have to stay humble," he said (as per GOAL). "I have to go on my own way. I still have a lot of things to learn. It's not only about detecting things on the pitch; it's also how you treat the media. It's how your impact is in the media and in the world.

"It's very important that I go on my own, that I try to reflect on my own, and that I go my own way because I can't be the same as Julian Nagelsmann. He went one way, but I'm trying to go the Fabian Hurzeler way. If I can be as successful as Nagelsmann, I will be happy."

His success at St. Pauli has seen Hurzeler linked with the Brighton & Hove Albion job, with Roberto De Zerbi stepping down at the end of the 2023-24 season.

What Fabian Hurzeler says about his American heritage?

St. Pauli Championship Party

Fabian Hurzeler - whose St. Pauli team finished a point ahead of Holstein Kiel en route Bundesliga promotion - has said that he has some quintessential American attributes.

The ability to work hard to realise his dream and being open-minded are two of them. Hurzeler - who spent the first few years of his life in the States - recently said about his American heritage (as per GOAL):

"I think I always will be connected to the United States because, in the end, it's the land I was born. I would say I have some typical attitudes of Americans.

"My character is just open-minded. I'll always be open-minded to everything, to everybody and I try to work hard to reach your dream. I think that's one point that always will be connected to the United States."

Fabian Hurzeler has had quite a journey to becoming the St. Pauli head coach. Initially a player-coach at FC Pipinsried, the 31-year-old's nascent coaching career has seen him became an assisstant with the German Under-18s and U20s teams.

As St. Pauli return to the top flight after 13 years in the second division, Huerzeler will look to become the second youngest Bundesliga manager in the last four decades. The youngest? Julian Naglesmann, of course.