“It is racist" - Julian Nagelsmann reacts furiously as survey asks viewers if Germany need more white players

Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacted furiously to a survey by German public broadcaster ARD, which asked fans whether they wanted more white players on the national squad. A total of 21 percent agreed with the proposition while answering the poll, which was frowned upon by many.

The former Bayern Munich manager shared similar views as German midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who referred to the survey as 'racist' earlier. At a briefing at the German national team’s training base, the 36-year-old coach supported Joshua Kimmich's opinion on the questionnaire and said (via beIN SPORTS):

"It is racist. I feel we need to wake up. Many people in Europe had to flee.. searching for a safe country. Josh [Kimmich] responded really well, with a very clear and thought-out statement. I see this in exactly the same way. This question is insane. There are people in Europe who’ve had to flee because of war, economic factors, environmental disasters, people who simply want to be taken in."

Trending

The Germany national team has been less diverse in the past but currently includes a diverse lineup, with captain Ilkay Gündogan and winger Leroy Sané prominent players.

Julian Nagelsmann became the head coach of the Germany national team replacing Hansi Flick, and signed a contract until July 31, 2024. He will lead the squad at UEFA Euro 2024 in his home country. In April 2024, His contract with the national team was extended until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann opines on ARD survey

German public broadcaster ARD mentioned that it had commissioned the survey after a reporter, who was working on a documentary on football and diversity, was frequently questioned about the make-up of the national team. The poll was conducted among 1,304 randomly picked respondents in the nation.

Speaking about the poll, German head coach Julian Nagelsmann said:

“We have to ask what are we doing at the moment? We in Germany are doing very, very well, and when we say something like that, I think it’s crazy how we turn a blind eye and simply block out such things.”

ARD sports director, Karl Valks, who commissioned the poll, reportedly said the results were an expression of the social situation in Germany today. Speaking to the German media, Valks said (via the Telegraph):

"Sport plays an important role in our society, the national team is a strong example of integration."

Julian Nagelsmann's squad will face Scotland in their very first match in the Euro 2024 at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena on June 14.